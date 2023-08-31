PIL against diversion of 95% river Tawi discharge to Nikki Tawi | HC directs Senior AAG to file response in 2 weeks

“Just across the Nikki Tawi bridge in the river bed at village Sure Chak, a construction company has installed a multipurpose plant and covered a sizeable area. While installing the huge plant, the company raised the bed level of the river where the plant was installed and with the result the flow of the water had diverted towards village Barjala and Khandwal where many buildings including Radha Soami Satsang Ghar, BBAS Institute at Barjala and Gurudwara Sahib at Khandwal besides many residential houses were exposed to the flash floods and the land in these villages was getting into the river thereby causing irreparable loss,” the petitioners had submitted.

The petitioners also placed on record the photographs showing havoc created due to 95 percent discharge of Tawi in Nikki Tawi and also the damage caused in Beli Charana and several other villages there.

Petitioners’ advocate submitted, “The PIL has been pending since June, 2016 and till date the damage control exercise has not been done by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. Except for laying crates, there is no headway in the matter and the crates get washed away every year due to the insensitive approach of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of J&K.”

Petitioners’ advocates further submitted, “Despite the completion of the studies on the morphology of river Tawi and Flood Mitigation Programme, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department is sleeping over the matter and indulgence of this court is warranted.”

Upon this, the Division Bench issued notice to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, which was accepted by Senior AAG who prayed and was granted 2 weeks’ time to file a response to the fresh Miscellaneous Application.

The Division Bench directed the Registry to re-notify the instant PIL on September 25, 2023.