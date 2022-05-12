PIL against stone crushers in Khanmoh area | HC asks Div Com Kashmir to pass speaking order

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to pass a “speaking order” on a representation by locals seeking not to allow

setting up of new factories including stone quarries and stone crushers in the agricultural or horticulture land in Khanmoh area in outskirts of Srinagar.

Disposing of a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) filed by residents of Lone Mohalla, Shah Mohalla and Chak Sangria village, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi observed that the court had earlier directed Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to consider the grievances of the petitioner, if any, representation was filed in this regard.