PIL ON HASSLE-FREE PASSAGE OF AMBULANCES IN KASHMIR | High Court appoints Div Com as nodal officer

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has appointed Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, as ‘nodal officer’ in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the upgradation of basic structures of ambulance as per the European standards for ensuring their hassle-free passage in Kashmir.

As the PIL came up for hearing, Advocate General D C Raina suggested that in view of involvement of various departments, it would be appropriate that a Nodal Officer be appointed, who would give a consistent view on behalf of the various agencies before the court.

In response to the suggestion, Division Bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Wasim Sadiq Nargal said: “Under the circumstances, we appoint Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to be the Nodal Officer, who should file the comprehensive affidavit on behalf of the respondents, based on the inputs received from the various departments, so that there is unanimity and consistency in the stand taken by the respondents.”