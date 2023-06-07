Pilgrims embark on a spiritual journey amid embraces, tears of happiness

Srinagar: Amid embraces and tears of happiness, the first batch of Hajj pilgrims Wednesday morning embarked on their journey to the holy cities of Makkah al-Mukarramah and Madinah al-Munawwarah. Emotional scenes were witnessed in Srinagar as the first batch of Hajj pilgrims departed from the Srinagar International Airport.

The moment marked the beginning of a spiritual odyssey for thousands of devout Muslims from the region.

Amidst a vibrant atmosphere filled with fervour and prayers, the air was thick with a sense of anticipation and excitement as the pilgrims bid farewell to their loved ones.

Families, friends, and well-wishers gathered at the Hajj House in Bemina area of Srinagar to extend their blessings and wave goodbye to the pilgrims, who had eagerly awaited this opportunity of a lifetime.