Pilgrims embark on a spiritual journey amid embraces, tears of happiness

Srinagar: Amid embraces and tears of happiness, the first batch of Hajj pilgrims Wednesday morning embarked on their journey to the holy cities of Makkah al-Mukarramah and Madinah al-Munawwarah. Emotional scenes were witnessed in Srinagar as the first batch of Hajj pilgrims departed from the Srinagar International Airport.
The moment marked the beginning of a spiritual odyssey for thousands of devout Muslims from the region.
Amidst a vibrant atmosphere filled with fervour and prayers, the air was thick with a sense of anticipation and excitement as the pilgrims bid farewell to their loved ones.
Families, friends, and well-wishers gathered at the Hajj House in Bemina area of Srinagar to extend their blessings and wave goodbye to the pilgrims, who had eagerly awaited this opportunity of a lifetime.
The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, an obligation for all physically and financially capable Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime. The journey encompasses several significant religious rituals that retrace the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The airport staff was fully prepared, providing assistance and guidance to the pilgrims, as well as ensuring the swift processing of travel documents.
The first batch of pilgrims, comprising 630 individuals from various parts of Kashmir region, boarded the specially arranged flights to Saudi Arabia.
Excitement mixed with a palpable sense of reverence as they prepared themselves for the pilgrimage, donned in the simple white garments known as Ihram.
“We will pray for peace in J&K and the entire world during the pilgrimage,” said a pilgrim.
Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from the Srinagar International Airport.
Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri avccompanied the LG while J&K Hajj Committee Chairperson Safeena Baig was also present on the occasion.
While flagging off the first batch of pilgrims, LG Sinha interacted with the Hajj pilgrims and wished them a smooth journey to their destination.
Two flights would leave every day for the Jeddah International Airport from Srinagar International Airport from June 7 and each flight would carry around 325 pilgrims in separate schedules.
The first flight would depart from the Srinagar International Airport at 3 pm while the second flight would depart at 7 pm the same day.
The pilgrims who have been allotted their seats in first flight at 3 pm have to report to Srinagar Hajj House at 10 am while those going in the second flight at 7 pm have to report to Hajj House at 2 pm.
While the first batch of Hajj pilgrims embarked on June 7, the last flight will depart on June 22.
“For the initial days, two flights will take off every day and in the last days of the schedule we may have three flights every day," an official said.
The return of the pilgrims would commence from July 17.
This year over 12,000 pilgrims are going for Hajj from J&K.