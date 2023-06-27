Pinnacle of Pilgrimage | Spiritual Salvation: 18.4 lakh pilgrims perform Wuqoof at Arafat

Arafat: In the height of spiritual salvation, around 18.4 million pilgrims from 160 countries around the world performed Wuqoof (standing) at Arafat, the most important ritual of Hajj, marking the pinnacle of the annual pilgrimage.

Pilgrims in seamless white clothes — resembling a white sea of humanity — started their ritual of standing at Arafat, the major pillar of Hajj, on Tuesday afternoon.

They raised their hands to heaven and offered prayers of repentance on the vast plains Arafat, an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual pilgrimage.

Multitudes stood shoulder-to-shoulder, feet-to-feet, for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley where Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.

Saudi Scholar and Member of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Youssef Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed delivered the Arafat sermon at the Namirah Mosque.