Pinnacle of Pilgrimage | Spiritual Salvation: 18.4 lakh pilgrims perform Wuqoof at Arafat

Arafat: In the height of spiritual salvation, around 18.4 million pilgrims from 160 countries around the world performed Wuqoof (standing) at Arafat, the most important ritual of Hajj, marking the pinnacle of the annual pilgrimage.
Pilgrims in seamless white clothes — resembling a white sea of humanity — started their ritual of standing at Arafat, the major pillar of Hajj, on Tuesday afternoon.
They raised their hands to heaven and offered prayers of repentance on the vast plains Arafat, an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual pilgrimage.
Multitudes stood shoulder-to-shoulder, feet-to-feet, for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley where Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.
Saudi Scholar and Member of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Youssef Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed delivered the Arafat sermon at the Namirah Mosque.
In his sermon, the scholar called on the pilgrims to hold fast to unity and eschew discord and not to be carried away by malicious campaigns and rumors.
After the sermon, Sheikh Youssef led the prayers. Retracing the noble tradition of the Prophet (SAW), he performed noon (Dhuhr) and evening (Asr) prayers, shortened and combined together, with one Adhaan and two Iqamas.
Pilgrims joined in the prayers at and around Namirah Mosque, and then started performing the ritual of standing at Arafat. Wuqoof at Arafat, one of the four pillars of Hajj, began after noon prayers. Pilgrims would engage in prayers and supplications until after sunset. They seek forgiveness and pleasures of God.
Muslims in most parts of the world are observing fasting on Tuesday in a sign of solidarity with the pilgrims. It is a great Sunnah for those who do not perform Hajj to observe fasting on Arafat Day. The pilgrims would remain at Arafat until nightfall in deep contemplation, supplication and recitation of the Holy Qur’an.
After completing the ritual of standing at Arafat by sunset, pilgrims then move to Muzdalifah in a calm and dignified manner, reciting talbiyah a great deal.
They will offer the Maghrib prayer with three raka’a and Isha prayer in two raka’a at the time of Isha after reaching Muzdalifah, and spend the night there in supplication.
The pilgrims had set out for Arafat from their tents in Mina on Tuesday morning, chanting talbiya as they trekked toward Arafat.
They camped at Namirah Mosque as well as at their designated tents in Arafat, about 15 km east of Makkah, after spending a night of meditation and supplication in the Tent City of Mina.
Chanting ‘Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik’ (O God, here I am answering Your call), they moved this morning to Arafat on board Mashair Train, buses and other vehicles while some pilgrims preferred to walk on foot.
More than 16.5 lakh foreign pilgrims have arrived to perform Hajj this year and they were joined by hundreds of thousands of domestic pilgrims.
The chanting of Talbiya reverberated all around as the pilgrims headed to Mount Arafat in an air of spirituality that marked the climax of their lifetime spiritual journey.
The convoys of buses carrying the pilgrims headed to the vast plains of Arafat, and the security forces have been deployed along the roads and pedestrian paths to ensure the smooth flow and safety of pilgrims.
Medical teams and volunteers also accompanied the pilgrims giving them medical aid and water and helping the elderly pilgrims.
The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes the faithful along a path traversed by Prophet Muhammad (SAW) more than 1400 years ago.