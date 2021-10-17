Pir Panjal range witnesses deadliest encounter

Out of four army personnel, who were killed in Bhata Dhurian, the bodies of two soldiers, who went missing on Thursday when the fire-fight broke, were recovered on Saturday evening.

Officials said that over ten encounters took place in hinterland areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts in the last one and a half decade in which forces did suffer fatal losses. “But the loss suffered in this encounter is the highest ever during this period,” they added. They said that tough topographic conditions, hilly terrain and dense forest cover were making the operation very difficult.

The army on the other hand had identified all nine army personnel who lost their lives in this encounter so far.

The five army personnel who were killed in firing in Chamrer forest area on Monday morning were identified as Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh of village Mana Talwandi of Kapurthala in Punjab, Naik Mandeep Singh of village Chalha Gurdaspur in Punjab, Sepoy Gajjan Singh of village Panchranda Ropar in Punjab, Sepoy Saraj Singh of Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh and Sepoy Vaisakh H of village Odanavattom Kollam in Kerala. On the other hand, four army personnel who lost their lives in ongoing encounter in Bhata Dhurian village were identified as Subedar Ajay Singh of Tehri Uttrakhand, Naik Harendra Singh of Pauri Uttrakhand, Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi of village Viman Gaon in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand and Rifleman Yogambar Singh, resident of village Sankari Chamoli in Uttrakhand.