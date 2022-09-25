Pitfalls of Potholes | Road to education in terrible shape

“For months together, the work remained stalled after the abrogation of Article 35-A and Article 370. It was only in the last month of 2019 that work was restarted. But then it came to the fore that administrative approval of the project was still pending,” the official sources said. “Although the project was properly sanctioned and approved by the competent authority, there was some negligence on the part of an officer during the project’s paperwork that Administrative Approval was not applied for. It came to the fore in 2020 that the administrative approval was pending."

They said that soon after the higher authorities raised an objection over this project for want of administrative approval, the work got stalled.

“There has been no major progress since then and even the contractor engaged for the project is having pending liability,” official sources said. “Only some maintenance work has been done in the last two and half years. However, there is no major progress in terms of the completion of the project. On the one hand, there is a huge liability on the department concerning the contractor’s payment, on the other hand, administrative approval is still awaited.”

They said that the matter of administrative approval was taken up with the higher authorities multiple times.

“Every time, the assurance of the earliest sanction was made but it was not implemented,” the official sources said.

However, they said that recently Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri aggressively followed the case and took up the matter with the J&K government.

“Now things are moving in a positive direction and everyone is hopeful that administrative approval will be accorded in a few days,” they said. “Following the intervention of DC Rajouri, the work for the construction of the rigid pavement (cemented road) from Sheema Morh to Police GO Mess has also been started.”

Regarding the road stretch from Dhani Dhar Bowli to BGSBU road, the official sources said that this work would start only after the administrative approval is sanctioned officially.

“But some necessary maintenance has been carried out which included filling of potholes and clearing slides,” they said.

The students and staff of BGSBU and villagers expressed their resentment over the pitiable condition of this main road, terming it the biggest nuisance.

“Six main villages are connected to this road. These include Dhanore, Jarallan, Dhani Dhar, and Kappa Kha and there is a dense human population in these villages,” said Bal Sharma, a resident of the area.