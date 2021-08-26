Plan afoot to make J&K skill capital of country: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today laid the foundation stone for the 700- bed Mega Boys’ Hostel of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar through virtual mode. The project will enhance the sustainable campus infrastructure of one of the premier Technical Institutes in Northern India.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education shared his views on the occasion through a video message. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor pointed out fast-changing market dynamics and new innovations taking place globally and the efforts being taken by the UT Government to amplify exponential technologies ecosystem to meet the modern-day requirements.

“With our technical education infrastructure, rigorous career programs for high-demand technology in the post-Covid world, we are working on an ambitious plan to make J&K UT the skill capital of the country”, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor, according to an official handout, asked the technical institutions to focus on strengthening Academia-Industry collaboration which is crucial for research, innovation and building human capital for economic growth. “Technical Institutes must experiment with new technologies for the benefit of society,” he added.