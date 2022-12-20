75% diet of Brown Bears in Kashmir plastic, chocolates, Biryani: Survey

“To help conserve these unique bears in Kashmir, Wildlife SOS conducted a Himalayan Brown Bear survey in Kashmir for a period of six months from May to October 2021. The study areas included Thajwas (Baltal) Wildlife Sanctuary, Sonamarg, Laxpathri, Nilgrath, and Sarbal villages that are critical bear habitats and prime tourist destinations. Sonamarg in particular was chosen due to its role as a bear habitat extending up to Zojila," an official statement said. “The official report ‘Himalayan Brown Bear Ecological and Human-Bear Conflict Investigation in Kashmir With Special Reference to Bear Habituation to Garbage Dumps in the Central Wildlife Division’ was recently published. The most riveting and desolating finding in the report is that the Himalayan Brown Bears are raiding garbage and rapidly becoming accustomed to it. On studying 408 scat samples of Brown Bears, the team found out that 86 scats excreted plastic carry bags, milk powder, and chocolate covers. Some scats even had remnants of glass. The frequency of occurrence of garbage was 75 percent higher than wild plant matter, crop raids, and hunted sheep."

Experts said that an ecological shift was happening where few animal species at some places were becoming more dependent on anthropological food waste.

“If we don’t enforce proper waste management strategies, particularly in and around natural sites and forest areas, it will have disastrous implications on wildlife,” they said.