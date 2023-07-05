‘Playgrounds are vaccines against non-communicable diseases’

Srinagar: Experts on Wednesday called for a multi-discipline approach to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and said that the need of the hour was having as much focus on prevention as on treatment.

The takeaway of an illuminating, first of its kind discussion among a panel of experts at the ‘J&K Health Conclave’ held at SKICC in Srinagar was, “Play grounds are the vaccines against NCDs.”

Speaking at the conclave on mental health and its link to NCDs, professor of psychiatry at GMC Srinagar, Dr Arshid Hussain said that all biological problems could not have biological solutions.

“Public health policy must have a primordial component,” he said.

While recalling his stint in the Endocrinology Department of a hospital, Dr Hussain said that he was initially surprised to see that the same set of people visited the diabetes clinics, the cardiology departments, and the mental health clinics.

“It is a fallacy to think that these diseases are not linked,” he said.

Dr Hussain said that 10-25 Years of Life are Lost (YLL) to mental health issues and people do not die of mental health issues but due to accompanying non-communicable diseases.

He said that in order to reduce the burden of NCDs, it was important to make the playgrounds accessible to the young generation.