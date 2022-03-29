Plea in Supreme Court challenging delimitation exercise

The plea also urged the top court to issue a direction to declare notification issued on March 6, 2020 constituting the Delimitation Commission to take up delimitation in the UT of J&K and states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland as violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

"In fact, in the State of Jammu and Kashmir, the census operation was completed in 2001, but the delimitation was done in 1995. Even on this count, the entire process adopted is unconstitutional as there was no population census operation during 2011 at all for Jammu and Kashmir," said the plea.

The plea argued that if August 5, 2019 was to unite the Jammu and Kashmir state with India, then the delimitation process defeats the "new order" of one nation and one Constitution in the country. It said: "While Article 170 of the Constitution of India provides that the next delimitation in the country will be taken up after 2026, why has the UT of Jammu and Kashmir been singled out?"