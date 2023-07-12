Pleased to have met Muslim World League chief: PM Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa held discussions here on furthering the inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace and also deepening the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.PM Modi and Al-Issa met and held insightful discussions on Tuesday and addressed a wide range of issues, including Indian diversity within the framework of its national constitution.

“Pleased to have met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. We had a great exchange of views on furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia,” tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday, a day after their meeting.

Following their meeting, the Muslim World League chief said that he appreciated PM Modi’s “passionate perspective towards inclusive growth.”

He tweeted, “I had an insightful discussion with the Indian PM, H.E. @narendramodi, on a variety of issues. This included ways to further human-centric development and the importance of promoting understanding and harmony among the followers of faith and culture. I appreciate His Excellency's passionate perspective towards inclusive growth.”