PM calls Amit Shah outstanding administrator on his 59th birthday

New Delhi: Greeting Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah on his 59th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday lauded his contributions to the government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and termed him an outstanding administrator.

“He (Shah) is passionate about India's progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus and further developing the cooperatives sector,” PM Modi posted on X.

He said Shah's role in strengthening the BJP was laudatory.

“May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health,” PM Modi wished Shah.

A close confidant of PM Modi, Shah played a crucial role in the rise of the BJP under Modi's leadership.

Shah was made the BJP’s national president in 2014 and spearheaded the party's growth nationally as its political strength grew remarkably in several states, paving the way for its return to power at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger majority.

Shah joined the second Modi government in 2019 as a cabinet minister and was instrumental in the ruling party fulfilling its foundational pledge of nullifying Article 370, which gave J&K a special status.

Shah continues to play a key role in the party's political and electoral strategy.

Senior BJP leaders including union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari also wished him on his birthday.

BJP President J P Nadda also praised Shah's exceptional dedication to the nation, sincerity, and organisational skill, and said it was an inspiration for the BJP workers.