PM calls for international cooperation in conserving big cat population

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched the ambitious International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) project and called for international cooperation in conserving the big cat population.

Addressing a gathering of dignitaries from foreign countries and states in Mysuru on completion of 50 years of the Project Tiger in the country, he urged the foreign dignitaries that as they had come to the Western Ghats region, they should visit and study the centuries old lifestyle of Adivasis of the region, which was a good example for the entire world.

“The community is deriving and giving back to nature. This is the heritage of Adivasis. Take a lesson from the heritage and life of Adivasis to your people and country,” PM Modi said. “‘The Elephant Whisperers’ documentary, which won Oscars also showed relation between nature and creature.”