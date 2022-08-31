PM CARES: 350 LPM oxygen generation plant inaugurated in Bhaderwah

The oxygen generation plant in Doda is primarily aimed at making all hospitals capable to tackle any emergency.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, DDC Doda Chairman Kotwal said that the oxygen generation plant was much needed in the area to tackle any emergency.

“We are thankful to the government and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for providing the much-needed support to this hospital,” he said.

Kotwal also lauded the efforts of BMO Bhaderwah Dr Sumbria for the successful commissioning of the project.

BMO Bhaderwah Dr Sumbria said that this would help the poor and needy people of Block Bhaderwah and its peripheries in a big way as now there would be no need to refer the patients to other hospitals due to lack of oxygen.