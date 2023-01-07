PM CHAIRS NATIONAL CONFERENCE OF CHIEF SECYS | J&K’s DNB implementation declared best in country

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir’s Diplomate of National Board (DNB) implementation was adjusted one of the best practices in the country at a national conference of chief secretaries chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.
An official spokesman said that a total of 265 DNB seats have been granted across all the 20 districts of J&K that would empower the medical human resource and infrastructure.
He said that since the launch of DNB programme in J&K, 148 candidates across the country have joined various hospitals of J&K.
The spokesman said that it would be another key step towards further boosting the partnership between the Centre and the state and union territory governments.
The first such conference of chief secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June 2022.