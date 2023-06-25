PM concludes state visit to Egypt

Cairo: Concluding his first State visit to Egypt and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emplaned for India.Earlier, on Sunday, PM Modi held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during which they signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “Strategic Partnership”.

PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023 The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the leaders. Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology & Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed. Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred PM Modi with the highest state honour of Egypt, the 'Order of Nile'.