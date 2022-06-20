PM dedicates 150 ITIs as tech hubs to nation at cost of Rs 4763 cr

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendera Modi on Monday dedicated 150 ITIs as Technology hubs to the nation at a cost of Rs 4,736 crore and inaugurated several other projects.

Addressing a massive rally in Bengaluru after several inaugurations, foundation laying and dedication programmes, Prime Minister Modi said, "Few of our initiatives might seem to be bitter in the present times. But, they will bear fruits in the coming days."

He said the private sector is as important as the government sector. Both have equal opportunities. "But, the mindset of people has not changed. They do not talk so well about private enterprises," PM Modi stated.