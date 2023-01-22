PM emphasises enhanced cooperation between Police, central agencies

“While we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics, there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols,” the PM suggested.

He recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states.

The PM suggested prison reforms to improve jail management.

He also discussed strengthening of border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials.

The PM emphasised on enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices.