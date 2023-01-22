PM emphasises enhanced cooperation between Police, central agencies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday emphasized on enhancing cooperation between the Police and central agencies.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that attending the 57th All-India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police on Saturday and Sunday in New Delhi, the PM suggested making the Police forces more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies.
He emphasised on the importance of National Data Governance Framework for smoothening of data exchange across agencies.
“While we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics, there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols,” the PM suggested.
He recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states.
The PM suggested prison reforms to improve jail management.
He also discussed strengthening of border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials.
The PM emphasised on enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices.
He suggested replicating the model of the DGPs and IGPs conference at the state and district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams.
The conference was concluded after the PM distributed Police Medals for Distinguished Services.
The conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including counter terrorism, counter insurgency and cyber security.
Union Home Minister, Ministers for State for Home, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, DGPs, IGPs of states and union territories and Heads of the Central Police Organisations and Central Armed Police Forces were also present at the conference.
Around 600 more officers of various levels attended the conference virtually from states and union territories.