PM expresses happiness over inauguration of developmental works in Baramulla

GK NEWS SERVICE

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Thursday expressed happiness over the inauguration of several key infrastructure projects including seven custom hiring centres for farmers, and nine poly greenhouses for Selp Help Groups (SHGs) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Sharing tweet threads of the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Prime Minister tweeted: “The remarkable range of developmental works inaugurated stand as a testament to our commitment towards enhancing the quality of life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the aspirational districts.”

