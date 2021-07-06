PM fulfilled the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Aug 5, 2019: LG

“Today on his birth anniversary, while expressing my sincere tributes to Dr. Mookerjee from Srinagar, I want to express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for fulfilling his dream on August 5, 2019, leading to the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the country,” said the Lt Governor.

Illustrating the immense contribution of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the Lt Governor said that after independence, socio-economic changes took place at many levels, but Dr. Mookerjee lit the spark of national unity.

The Lt Governor said that the lamp which Dr. Mookerjee had lit with the supreme sacrifice of his life for the unity of the country, empowering the deprived people, ending discrimination, establishing social equality, harmony, and development, has brought a new dawn in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I strongly believe that national integration is the first step in the development of citizens and Dr. Mookerjee knew that this unity was incomplete without the complete integration of J&K with rest of the country. Due to Article 370, constitutional reforms and hundreds of acts which would have been helpful in raising the quality of life of people and bringing a surge of development in the region were not implemented in J&K”, he added.