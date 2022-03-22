PM hails LG’s effort to bring investment to J&K

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his efforts to draw more investment to Jammu and Kashmir.
“Exemplary efforts to draw more investment to Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure greater opportunities for the people,” Prime Minister Tweeted.
The LG on Tuesday addressed the Gulf Countries’ Investment Summit at SKICC, Srinagar which is aimed at providing a platform for the foreign business delegates to explore a host of investment opportunities in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.