PM happy after world’s longest river cruise completes its 51-day maiden journey

World's Longest River Cruise

The luxury cruise covered more than 3200 km across 27 river systems in 5 states in India and Bangladesh, and PM Modi flagged off the journey.

It had 32 tourists from Switzerland relishing the Varanasi to Dibrugarh journey travelling from the River Ganges to the Brahmaputra River via Bangladesh, traversing the Gangetic and Bengal plains as well as the Sundarbans and Assam Valley.

The tourists in their 51-day cruise visited around 50 tourist spots including world heritage sights, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam.

The Ganga Villas Cruise was built in 2022, and the luxurious, 18-suite Ganga Vilas is a state-of-the-art, handcrafted riverboat or river ship offering guests unmatched relaxed and luxurious comfort in the region and pioneering exploration of the historical multicultural Indian subcontinent's seldom-sailed waterways.

In the past centuries, these waterways used to be the primary transport system of the Indians travelling from one kingdom to another and have been described in several ancient historical books about the famous art of wooden ships manufactured in those kingdoms.