PM in Parliament: Pride, Parity, and Peace

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday, in a stinging dig at his political detractors, stated that his government restored peace and normalcy in J&K which made it possible for one and all to “visit, enjoy trip there or undertake Yatra with Tiranga and it would pose no threat to harmony there.”

In a reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, PM stated his government ensured that a festival of democracy was being celebrated in J&K with tricolour fluttering atop every household with pride and cinema theatre was running 'houseful' with no separatist in sight.

In a veiled attack on the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, “Jammu and Kashmir too figured (in the debate) here. The references to it (UT) have been made here. Those, who have just returned after enjoying a trip to Jammu and Kashmir recently, would have themselves witnessed the peaceful atmosphere prevailing there; they, themselves, would have earned a first-hand experience as to how they (anyone) could go and visit J&K without any hassles; roam around and enjoy (their trip) there (in J&K) now with an ease, pride and without any fear.”

Aiming another barb at his detractors in the opposition benches, Rahul Gandhi and Congress in particular, though without naming them or anyone, the Prime Minister recalled his own “Yatra to J&K” at the beginning of the last decade of 20th century and indirectly drew parity with “Bharat Jodo Yatra” (of Rahul).