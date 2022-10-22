PM inaugurates Rozgar Mela, hands over appointment letters to 75,000 appointees

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that the completion of the process of selection for lakhs of vacancies in a few months and issuing appointment letters was an indication of the change that the government system had undergone in the last seven to eight years.
He made these observations while inaugurating a Rozgar Mela virtually, where appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 new appointees.
PM Modi said that the government assisted more than Rs 3 lakh crore to the MSME sector during the pandemic, which helped prevent the loss of crores of jobs.
He said that the Centre was focused on the manufacturing and tourism sectors as they generate maximum jobs.
“Today marks the day when a new link in the form of Rozgar Mela is being anchored to the employment and self-employment campaigns in the country that are going on for the last eight years,” Modi said.
He said that keeping in mind the 75 years of independence, the Central government was giving appointment letters to 75,000 youngsters under a programme.
“We decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started so that a collective temperament of completing projects in a time-bound way develops in departments,” Modi said explaining the rationale of the Rozgar Mela.
“India is today the fifth-largest economy in the world. In the last eight years, we have jumped to the fifth position from the tenth position. Many big economies of the world are indeed struggling with inflation and unemployment. The side effects of the biggest crisis in 100 years cannot just go away in 100 days,” he said in his virtual address.
Launching the recruitment drive, Modi said that the country was forging ahead on the path of self-reliance.
“The Rozgar Mela is an important milestone in the government's efforts for employment, and self-employment in the last eight years,” he said. “Today our mission is 'Make in India'. We have become a global hub in many sectors where earlier we were import-dependent. When India breaks all export records, it is a testimony to the generation of employment.”
Modi said that despite the challenges, “India, with full force, new initiatives and some risks, has been trying to save itself from the global crisis. We've been able to save ourselves till now with your cooperation. We have, in the last eight years, minimised the issues which created obstacles in our way.”
He recalled the days when applying for government jobs was a cumbersome process and favouritism and corruption were rampant in selections.
Modi said that the steps during the initial years of his government like self-attestation and abolition of interviews in Group C and Group D posts of the Central government had helped the youth.
“The appointees would join the government at various levels like Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted), and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," a statement issued by the PMO said.