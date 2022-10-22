PM inaugurates Rozgar Mela, hands over appointment letters to 75,000 appointees

He said that the Centre was focused on the manufacturing and tourism sectors as they generate maximum jobs.

“Today marks the day when a new link in the form of Rozgar Mela is being anchored to the employment and self-employment campaigns in the country that are going on for the last eight years,” Modi said.

He said that keeping in mind the 75 years of independence, the Central government was giving appointment letters to 75,000 youngsters under a programme.

“We decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started so that a collective temperament of completing projects in a time-bound way develops in departments,” Modi said explaining the rationale of the Rozgar Mela.

“India is today the fifth-largest economy in the world. In the last eight years, we have jumped to the fifth position from the tenth position. Many big economies of the world are indeed struggling with inflation and unemployment. The side effects of the biggest crisis in 100 years cannot just go away in 100 days,” he said in his virtual address.