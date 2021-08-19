PM initiated new era of development in J&K: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, while hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating “a new era of development” in J&K, alleged that the previous governments deprived its citizens of the same for decades and “only cared for their own families.”

In a series of tweets, Shah expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for ensuring supply of pure drinking water in all schools and Anganwadi Centres of Jammu & Kashmir before scheduled date.

“Previous governments deprived citizens of Jammu & Kashmir of development for decades and only cared for their own families. Shri Modi has initiated a new era of development which connects poor citizens to the mainstream and as a result Jammu & Kashmir is marching ahead in all fields,” the Union Home Minister tweeted.

He added, “Jammu & Kashmir is becoming synonymous with peace and prosperity under leadership of Shri Modi. I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for ensuring supply of pure drinking water in all schools and Anganwadi Centres of Jammu & Kashmir before the scheduled date.”