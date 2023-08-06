PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing.

The redevelopment works of these stations were launched under the Centre's “Amrit Bharat Station Scheme”, which is aimed at redeveloping 1309 stations, official sources said.

"Our government has given priority to the expansion of railways in the North-east. Soon all state capitals of Northeast will be connected by rail network," PM Modi said in his address on the occasion.

"Commissioning of new lines has gone up by three times in the North-east, a second railway station in Nagaland is coming up after 100 years, while doubling, gauge conversion and electrification is also being done there," the prime minister added.

"Today, the focus of the entire world is on India. India's prestige, on a global scale, has increased. World's attitude towards India has changed. There are two main reasons behind this -- Indians brought in a full majority government after almost 30 years, secondly the full majority government took major decisions and continuously worked for a permanent solution to the challenges," PM Modi said.