PM likely to visit J&K on April 24; interact with PRI members

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 to mark the occasion of “Panchayati Raj Day.”

Maintaining tradition to hold interactions with the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in different parts of the country, PM Modi has chosen J&K this time for his annual interactive session to mark the celebration of “Panchayati Raj Day.”

Reports quoting official sources have maintained that the visit of the Prime Minister to J&K has been finalised though the venue and exact itinerary of his scheduled visit has yet to be decided.