PM likely to visit J&K on April 24; interact with PRI members

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 to mark the occasion of “Panchayati Raj Day.”
Maintaining tradition to hold interactions with the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in different parts of the country, PM Modi has chosen J&K this time for his annual interactive session to mark the celebration of “Panchayati Raj Day.”
Reports quoting official sources have maintained that the visit of the Prime Minister to J&K has been finalised though the venue and exact itinerary of his scheduled visit has yet to be decided.
This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to either of the capital cities of the J&K, after the abrogation of Article 370 and the erstwhile State was truncated to a Union Territory and Ladakh was carved out as a separate UT out of it. His last visit to the erstwhile J&K state was on February 3, 2019.
The Prime Minister, however, had visited the Rajouri sector and Nowshera sector along the Line of Control to celebrate Diwali with the army personnel on October 27, 2019 and November 3, 2021 respectively.
Official sources have maintained that the Prime Minister is also likely to launch investment projects. He may inaugurate and initiate identified development projects also.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in February, had announced that the Prime Minister would launch J&K’s industrial investment proposals, which might cross Rs 70,000 Cr by April end.