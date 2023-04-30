PM made it people’s movement: Darakshan Andrabi

Srinagar: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never used 'Mann Ki Baat' as a tool to discuss politics but always talked about public issues, development, and other reformative decisions taken by the Centre for public welfare.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a live show hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National, and DD News.

The first show of the programme was hosted on October 3, 2014, and on April 30, 2023, PM Modi addressed the nation on the 100th episode of the live show.

"PM Modi is the only leader who sustained 100 episodes of such an initiative which has never happened across the world. No other PM or President has been able to address his nation like this. Such initiatives were taken in other countries but it lasted till only 10 episodes," Andrabi told reporters during a conclave organised in connection with the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at Tagore Hall.

"It is a fact that our PM never discussed politics while addressing his nation during 'Mann ki Baat', but always talked about public issues, development and progress," she said.