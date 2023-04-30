PM made it people’s movement: Darakshan Andrabi
Srinagar: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never used 'Mann Ki Baat' as a tool to discuss politics but always talked about public issues, development, and other reformative decisions taken by the Centre for public welfare.
‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a live show hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National, and DD News.
The first show of the programme was hosted on October 3, 2014, and on April 30, 2023, PM Modi addressed the nation on the 100th episode of the live show.
"PM Modi is the only leader who sustained 100 episodes of such an initiative which has never happened across the world. No other PM or President has been able to address his nation like this. Such initiatives were taken in other countries but it lasted till only 10 episodes," Andrabi told reporters during a conclave organised in connection with the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at Tagore Hall.
"It is a fact that our PM never discussed politics while addressing his nation during 'Mann ki Baat', but always talked about public issues, development and progress," she said.
Andrabi said that PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' gave voice to people who would directly send their suggestions and opinions to the PM to get their grievances and other issues resolved.
"People's suggestions during 'Mann Ki Baat' are being addressed by PM Modi on priority and all the issues are resolved in the interest of the public," she said.
Andrabi said PM Modi discussed Jammu and Kashmir in many episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat', which indicates his concern about people living in this part of the world.
"He talked about NEP-2020, artisans, municipalities, and Panchayats," she said.
Meanwhile, interacting with the students, Andrabi said PM Modi was working for the betterment of the education sector and launch of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 was one such initiative taken by PM Modi for the betterment of the education sector, which would bear good fruits for the students.
"Students should be happy that our PM is tirelessly working for the betterment of the education sector," she said. Later, Andrabi said that donations given by people at shrines would no longer be used for salaries of Waqf employees. "The donations given by people at shrines will only be used for the development of the shrines. We will not use the Nazr-o-Niyaz (donations) at shrines for the salaries of the employees from now onwards,” she said.