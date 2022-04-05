PM Meet: Chaya discusses land lease, Roshni Act, tourism revival

Srinagar: Prominent businessmen and Chairman, J&K Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya took up the issue of land lease, Roshni Act, tourism revival with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
A copy of the memorandum submitted by Chaya to PM reads as; We are one of the business fraternities of Jammu and Kashmir known as "Hoteliers Club" J&K mostly dealing in the hospitality sector that is Tourism. In the past, this sector has suffered a lot.
Sir, it is through your love and affection for Kashmir that things have altogether changed. Tourism is now touching its peaks and generating employment for hundreds and thousands of people directly and indirectly.
We are highly thankful for your tireless efforts in giving a boost to this important industry in the State and the people involved in this industry are very happy.
His Excellency the Lt.Governor Shri Manoj Sinhaji has been kind enough to create people to people contact and there has been a lot of improvement in the overall working of the State administration. At this point of time, we have the following submissions:
1. Sir the Government of India under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister have introduced number of schemes/incentives for the welfare and rehabilitation of sick industries in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.
But most of the unit holders/industrialists were not aware of these schemes with the result they could not avail/reap the benefits the Government has granted as the schemes have become time barred.
We with folded hands request your honor to kindly extend the schemes for one year or more as your goodself may deem appropriate in the interest of public in general.
2. Sir in Jammu and Kashmir under the J&K Vesting of Ownership Act, 2001 & SRO 64 issued on 5th March, 2007 popularly known as "Roshni the legal occupants of the land on lease were asked to deposit the cost of the land evaluated by the Government Authorities.
Despite depositing the cost and transfer of proprietary rights in most of the cases, the Hon'ble High Court of UT of J&K and Ladakh has cancelled this Act altogether. The matter is now subjudice in the Hon'ble High Court & Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.
This has adversely affected the business of the legal occupants who have already raised business establishments on this land. This is a long standing issue and we request your goodself to constitute a high level Committee headed by a retired High Court/or Supreme Court Judge who would identify the genuine cases for regularization as is in vogue in the entire country.
3. Gulmarg is known a world class tourist destination and is pride of entire India. This needs all time attention in so far as providing of modern day facilities to the visitors are concerned. The land in Gulmarg is entirely owned by the Government. To create best tourist infrastructure, the Government from time to time leased out the land to different parties for constructions of hotels and Restaurants on modern lines. The lease period in most of the cases is 40 years and has expired.
Earlier the lease period was for 99 years. The hoteliers are not in a position to upgrade or renovate their properties to ensure best possible facilities for the visitors of the country as well as abroad. The local administration is not in a position to accord permissions for such upgradations/refurbishment/renovation due to the fact that the lease of the land is expired.
This is affecting not only the business of the stake holders but is creating a bad name. It is our humble submission that the Government UT of Jammu and Kashmir may take a sympathetic view to extend the lease for a further period of 40 years with permission to renovate the properties which are in deplorable condition.
If the Government feels that there is no need to make further addition to the existing infrastructure, they may not give permission for new construction but in any case the existing properties need improvisation.
4. Sir, there is a scheme for reimbursement/waiver for first two years of GST in case of new manufacturing units in the State. This scheme is paying the dividends. We request your goodself to extend this scheme for the service sector as well.
Sir we are highly thankful for the efforts you are taking to bring a new wave of development in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and we are with you.