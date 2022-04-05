PM Meet: Chaya discusses land lease, Roshni Act, tourism revival

3. Gulmarg is known a world class tourist destination and is pride of entire India. This needs all time attention in so far as providing of modern day facilities to the visitors are concerned. The land in Gulmarg is entirely owned by the Government. To create best tourist infrastructure, the Government from time to time leased out the land to different parties for constructions of hotels and Restaurants on modern lines. The lease period in most of the cases is 40 years and has expired.

Earlier the lease period was for 99 years. The hoteliers are not in a position to upgrade or renovate their properties to ensure best possible facilities for the visitors of the country as well as abroad. The local administration is not in a position to accord permissions for such upgradations/refurbishment/renovation due to the fact that the lease of the land is expired.

This is affecting not only the business of the stake holders but is creating a bad name. It is our humble submission that the Government UT of Jammu and Kashmir may take a sympathetic view to extend the lease for a further period of 40 years with permission to renovate the properties which are in deplorable condition.

If the Government feels that there is no need to make further addition to the existing infrastructure, they may not give permission for new construction but in any case the existing properties need improvisation.