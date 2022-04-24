PM meets UAE delegations

For seven decades of independence, private investment of only Rs 17,000 crore could be made in Jammu and Kashmir. But now it is reaching around Rs 38,000 crore. Tourism also is thriving once again, the prime minister said.

Modi, who was wearing a white kurta-pajama with a stole around his neck, also interacted with renowned local sculptor Ravinder Jamwal. He had sculpted a six-foot-long statue of the prime minister which was installed during the event.

The prime minister also posed for a photo with the sculptor in front of his artwork, officials said. He also went around various stalls put up at a technology exhibition by the ministry of science and technology to motivate start-ups and help create awareness about the enormous new avenues of livelihood, they said.

The stalls put up by various departments and wings of the ministry will display latest technologies and innovations beneficial for rural areas and farming till Tuesday, the officials said, adding that the stalls showcase integration of science and technology with the themes of rural development and Panchayati Raj.