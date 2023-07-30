PM mentions two Americans who undertook Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 103rd episode of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat spoke about two US nationals from California who had come for a pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath shrine inspired by the experiences of Swami Vivekananda.

“People from all over the world are coming to our pilgrimages. I came to know about two such American friends who came from California for Amarnath Yatra. They heard about the experiences of Swami Vivekananda related to Amarnath Yatra. They got so inspired that they themselves went on Amarnath Yatra. They consider it a blessing of Lord Shiva,” said PM Modi. Speaking about the global appeal of Indian pilgrimages, the Prime Minister said, “This is a speciality of India, that it accepts everyone and gives something or the other to everyone.”

Earlier in July, the two US nationals described the beauty of undertaking the Amarnath Yatra and said they had a dream to come to the holy shrine and by Bholenath’s grace they have come there.