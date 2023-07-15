PM Modi accorded warm welcome by UAE President

Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by the United Arab Emirates President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace.

Both leaders had extensive discussions covering various aspects of bilateral ties.

"Deepening India- UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Nahyan warmly welcomed PM Modi at the iconic Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace. Extensive discussions between the two leaders covering various aspects of bilateral ties lie ahead," Minister of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

During his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace PM Modi said that he is very glad to come to Abu Dhabi and meet the President.

"I feel like I am at my second home. I thank you for the cordial welcome you gave to me and my delegation," said PM Modi.

"Our bilateral trade has grown by 20 percent. For the first time, we have achieved USD 85 billion in trade and soon we will achieve the target of USD 100 billion. If we decide, we can cross this milestone before the G20,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi thanked for the invitation to the COP28 and said, “I am thankful for your invitation and I always look for the chance to come here. I have decided to attend the COP-28 Summit in the UAE.”

Recalling last year’s visit, when the UAE President received PM Modi at the airport, PM Modi said, “Last year during my visit, you yourself came to the airport to meet me. There cannot be a greater proof of affinity than the respect that you have given to me. I have always received brotherly affection from you and have always felt your commitment to policies.”

The PM further said that in the last few years, relations between India and UAE have expanded because of a huge contribution from the UAE side.

Regarding the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the PM said, “Last year, we signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) historic agreement within three months which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment.”

“In the last few years, our relations have expanded and there is a huge contribution from your side. Your vision and clear thinking is the biggest strength for this nation. That is why everyone looks at you like a true friend,” PM Modi said.

“We are taking new initiatives to strengthen our partnership. Today’s agreement on trade settlement in the currencies of both countries reflects our strong economic cooperation and trust,” he said.

PM Modi received a dazzling welcome in UAE as the iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag.

As a part of the light-and-sound show the skyscraper also showcased PM Modi’s picture, followed by “Welcome Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The Prime Minister emplaned for the UAE on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France.

Will make international financial interactions simpler: PM

PM Modi said that the signing of the pact between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) to promote the use of local currencies- the Indian Rupee (INR) and the UAE Dirham (AED) for cross-border transactions will pave the way for enhanced economic collaboration and will make international financial interactions simpler.

Describing the two MoUs between Indian and UAE an important aspect of cooperation between the two nations, PM Modi said, “This is a very important aspect of India-UAE cooperation. It paves the way for enhanced economic collaboration and will make international financial interactions simpler.”

Two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were exchanged in the presence of PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The agreements aimed at facilitating seamless cross border transactions and payments, and fostering greater economic cooperation between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das and the Governor of the Central Bank of UAE, Khaled Mohamed Balama, signed the MoUs.

The MoUs were exchanged between the two Governors, in the august presence of PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Nahyan.

“The MoU on establishing a framework for the use of local currencies for transactions between India and UAE, aims to put in place a Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS) to promote the use of INR and AED bilaterally,” it said.

PM Modi also met COP28 President-designate Sultan Al Jaber and the prior highlighted India’s efforts and initiatives to address climate change during their talks.

Expressing his gratitude over the warm welcome to the Gulf nation, PM Modi took to Twitter to post, “Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today.”

India, UAE ink MoUs for financial payments, education

PM Modi concluded his three-day visit to France and the United Arab Emirates.

In the last leg of the visit, the PM arrived in Abu Dhabi to a warm welcome by Sheikh Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

This reflects the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The PM also inspected the ceremonial Guard of Honour with Sheikh Mohamed at the magnificent Qasr Al Watan.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks on bilateral and global issues. The India-UAE relationship is rapidly transforming in line with the Vision Statement unveiled by the two leaders during their virtual summit in February 2022.

During the visit, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of three historic Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

A MoU was exchanged for the establishment of a campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi between the Indian Ministry of Education, UAE’s Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge and the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT).

This is the first ever IIT to be set up in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This is a landmark project, which reflects the vision of the leaders, and it will be a tribute to the people of India and the UAE who are the backbone of the historic relationship.

The idea behind setting up an IIT campus in Abu Dhabi is to bring the academic excellence of IITs to the wide international community. The campus aspires to be a truly global campus, which will also benefit the large Indian diaspora in the UAE and the region.

“This marks a significant stride in our educational internationalisation and is testament to India’s innovation prowess. Education is the bond that unites us, it’s the spark that ignites innovation. Together, we will leverage this power for mutual prosperity and global betterment,” PM Modi tweeted.

MoU on Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System was signed between the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates enabling the use of Indian Rupee (INR) and UAE Dirham (AED) for Cross-border Transactions.

This is India’s first-ever LCS and is expected to reduce transaction costs and time and increase reliance on local currencies. This will further add to the preferential terms accruing from the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The traders can choose the payment currency based on mutual agreement. Further, the surplus balance in local currencies can be used for investing in local currency assets like corporate bonds, Government securities, equity markets etc. LCS is likely to have a transformational impact not only on the bilateral economic relationship but in larger economic engagements across the world.

Under the newly implemented LCS system, the first transaction involved the sale of 25 kg of Gold from a leading UAE gold exporter invoiced at approx 12.84 crore Rupees. Gold, gems and jewellery are the second most traded commodities between India and the UAE. Last year, the two-way trade between India and UAE was worth USD 20 billion, which was about 42 per cent of total non-oil trade between the two countries.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of MoU on bilateral cooperation on interlinking the payment and messaging systems between the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of the UAE.

The MoU will facilitate the integration of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and the Instant Payments Platform (IPP) of the UAE. It will also facilitate interlinking card switches of the two countries - RuPay switch and UAESWITCH to facilitate the mutual acceptance of their domestic cards and processing of card transactions directly without relying on any other network.

Very importantly, the Central Bank of the UAE could benefit from the Structured Financial Messaging System (SFMS) developed by RBI. These linkages are also expected to further facilitate the LCS technique in the long run by providing an alternate payment-switching system.

UAE served vegetarian meal to PM

During his one-day visit to the UAE, PM Modi was served a vegetarian lunch prepared in vegetable oils, without any egg or dairy products.

A full vegetarian meal was prepared at the banquet hosted by the UAE President Sheikh Nahyan in honour of PM Modi.

The full vegetarian lunch had begun with a salad made of harees (wheat) and dates with local organic vegetables.

The starters were grilled vegetables with masala sauce followed by the main course, which would include black lentil and local harees (wheat) with cauliflower and carrot tandoori.

The dessert served in the lunch was a selection of seasonal local fruits.

PM concludes ‘productive’ UAE visit

After concluding his day-long visit, PM Modi left from Abu Dhabi for Delhi.

“Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality,” tweeted PM Modi.

The visit was “a short but a very significant visit, a landmark in the partnership between India and the UAE,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra before PM Modi emplaned for New Delhi.

Briefing about PM Modi’s UAE visit, Kwatra said that the Prime Minister has held “extensive discussions with the President of the UAE Sheikh Nahyan.”

He also termed the visit to be of “tremendous strategic significance” as it showcased the “deep bond of friendship and trust” between the Prime Minister and the President of the UAE.

India and UAE had signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last year and since the signing of that important strategic landmark agreement between the two countries, the trade and economic partnership and engagement has grown significantly between the two countries, Kwatra said.

He said that the “visit this time puts together another pillar of that strategic economic partnership in a couple of important ways.”

PM Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi witnessed an exchange of “important agreements” one of them being on “trade settlement in local currencies” and the second of them being “interlinking the payment and the messaging systems of the two countries,” Kwatra said in a short video message.

Explaining the importance of these MoUs, Kwatra said, “What it essentially does is put together important segments of the ecosystem in economic engagement that brings about ever increasing greater strategic economic convergence between the economies of India and the UAE.”

The MoUs also reduce the transaction time, the transaction cost and essentially ensure an enormous ease of business at the level of trade between India and UAE.

“Similarly, the linking up of the payment and the messaging systems of the two countries will add another dimension to our greater economic convergence and also harness the synergies between the two economies,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary also said that PM Modi’s visit will perhaps open-up “new pathways for India” to look at structuring similar partnerships with other countries both in the region and beyond.

In the video message, Kwatra also said that PM Modi’s visit puts in place “new foundations for partnership in the economic domain” which will bring about greater strategic convergence in the months and years ahead.

He also said that the visit would expand economic linkages between India and UAE through the linking up of payment and messaging systems of the two countries and expanding another important layer, which is the field of education cooperation between the two countries.

PM lands in Delhi after concluding his visit to France, UAE

PM Modi landed in India on Saturday after concluding his two-nation tour of France and UAE.

“A visit defined by transformative outcomes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after wrapping up a successful visit to UAE,” tweeted official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi.