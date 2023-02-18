PM Modi, Amit Shah greet people on Shivratri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

“Greetings to everyone on the very special occasion of Maha Shivratri. Har har Mahadev!" PM Modi tweeted.

Shah tweeted, "Best wishes of Mahashivratri to all countrymen. May Devadhidev Mahadev shower his blessings on everyone. Om Namah Shivay!"

BJP National President J P Nadda said, "Mandaar Mala Kalitaalkaye, Kapalmalangit Sundaraya. Divyambarayai Cha Digambaraya, Namah Shivaya Cha Namah Shivay. Best wishes of Mahashivratri to all the countrymen. I pray that Mahadev's blessings be with all of you always."