PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh congratulate ISRO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the scientists at ISRO for the successful launch of India’s solar mission Aditya-L1, saying the tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity.
“After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1,” the Prime Minister posted in X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of humanity,” he said.
The remarks from the Prime Minister came after India launched its first mission to the Sun this morning, just days after becoming the first country in history to achieve a soft landing of a spacecraft on the Moon’s uncharted south pole.
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is an unmanned observation satellite that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wants to use to monitor the Sun’s activities, and learn more about how these impact space weather phenomena such as solar storms.
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar also hailed the scientists at the ISRO for successful launch of India’s first solar mission Aditya-L1.
Congratulating the scientists, Shah in a tweet said, “Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya L1, India’s first solar mission. Kudos to the team ISRO for this unparalleled accomplishment. It is a giant stride towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the space sector, during the Amrit Kaal.”
Singh, who is the Defence Minister, in a series of tweets said, “It is a historic ‘Sun Day’ on Saturday for 1.4 billion Indians. Today, Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission has been successfully launched by ISRO.”
The Defence Minister said that after the super success of Mission Chandrayaan3 and Mangalyaan, India is now heading towards the Sun.
“This successful launch is a massive milestone towards self-reliance in interplanetary space exploration. We are proud of our scientists. I congratulate the entire team of ISRO scientists led by Chairman S Somnath on the successful launch of Aditya-L1,” the Minister said.
He also hailed the leadership of the Prime Minister and said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also played a pivotal role in taking India’s space programme to higher heights. His inspiring guidance has helped Team ISRO to strive for greater goals and achievements,” Singh added.
Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Chandrasekhar said, “Congratulating ISRO for the successful launch of PSLV C57/Aditya-L1, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. It is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, another milestone for New India’s space exploration journey.”
