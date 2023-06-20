‘PM Modi, Amit Shah’s vision transforming J&K into a prosperous region’

Officials said that the government has renovated airports over the past three years and developed express motorways, and by next year, Kashmir would have train access to the rest of the country.

The last stage of construction on the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has begun. Upon completion, Kashmir would have year-round access to the rest of the country. The task is expected to be finished by the following year.

When finished, the 38 tunnels of the USBRL, notably the 12.77-km-long T-49 tunnel, will represent an incredible engineering achievement for the country.

The first cable-stayed rail bridge and the Chenab Bridge, the tallest bridge in the world (1,315 metres), add to the allure of this rail connectivity project.

The widening work of the strategic Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is also nearing completion. The project was divided into six parts, of which four have been completed.

The work is going on the last two phases, the Banihal-Ramban road (36 km) and Ramban-Udhampur road (43 km).

“The completion of stalled projects has been another significant accomplishment of the PM Modi-led government in J&K. The region's development was hampered by these projects, which had been put on hold for years. The government made an attempt to hasten their construction since it understood how important they were,” observers said.

They said that J&K's development environment was revitalised by the projects' record-breaking pace of completion.