‘PM Modi, Amit Shah’s vision transforming J&K into a prosperous region’

Srinagar: From assuring the free flow of finances to quickening the pace of development initiatives, the determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to build ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’ has changed the face of the region, officials said.
They said that the completion of languishing projects, implementation of new ones, and adherence to the principles of ‘Gati’ and ‘Pargati’ have brought peace, prosperity, and progress to J&K post abrogation of Article 370.
According to the officials, the success achieved in infrastructure development has not only improved the physical landscape of the region but also shattered false narratives, empowering the people of J&K to envision a brighter future.
“After the Centre announced its plan to revoke J&K's special status and split it into two union territories on August 5, 2019, the government has made unheard-of efforts to improve connection infrastructure in preparation for the area's swift economic transition,” they said.
Officials said that the government has renovated airports over the past three years and developed express motorways, and by next year, Kashmir would have train access to the rest of the country.
The last stage of construction on the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has begun. Upon completion, Kashmir would have year-round access to the rest of the country. The task is expected to be finished by the following year.
When finished, the 38 tunnels of the USBRL, notably the 12.77-km-long T-49 tunnel, will represent an incredible engineering achievement for the country.
The first cable-stayed rail bridge and the Chenab Bridge, the tallest bridge in the world (1,315 metres), add to the allure of this rail connectivity project.
The widening work of the strategic Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is also nearing completion. The project was divided into six parts, of which four have been completed.
The work is going on the last two phases, the Banihal-Ramban road (36 km) and Ramban-Udhampur road (43 km).
“The completion of stalled projects has been another significant accomplishment of the PM Modi-led government in J&K. The region's development was hampered by these projects, which had been put on hold for years. The government made an attempt to hasten their construction since it understood how important they were,” observers said.
They said that J&K's development environment was revitalised by the projects' record-breaking pace of completion.
“The completion of these projects enhanced the quality of life for the citizens of J&K through the building of schools, hospitals, and community centres as well as the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure,” observers said.
According to Kashmir watchers, by putting the slogan of ‘Gati’ (speed) and ‘Pargati’ (progress) into practice, PM Modi-led administration has shown a strong dedication to delivering outcomes fast and effectively.
“Public-private partnerships have been fostered and pointless barriers have been removed by the government,” they said. “In ‘Naya J&K’ infrastructural development has advanced more quickly.”
Officials said that the region's physical landscape has changed as a result of this strategy, which has also helped create an atmosphere that encourages investment and economic expansion.
“The incredible progress made in J&K under the leadership of PM Modi has disproven erroneous narratives that were spread by a small group of powerful individuals. These people propagated false information and stoked discontent in an effort to keep things heated,” they said. “But J&K's concrete infrastructure improvements have refuted their assertions.”
According to the officials, critics have been silenced by the increased standard of living, better connectivity, and economic growth, which was proof of the transformational potential of development spearheaded by PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Notably, the Union Ministry of Rural Development had sanctioned 3,347 schemes under the PMGSY-I to be executed in 12 phases envisaging the construction of 18,432.79 km of roads costing Rs 1,19,646.76 crore to provide connectivity to 2148 habitations.
Under the PMGSY-II, 107 schemes (704.55 km) have been sanctioned costing Rs 790.49 crore.
Under the PMGSY-III, the government has approved Rs 1357 crore for J&K to build 1276 km of road length.
“The PMGSY-III is yet another milestone in the rural connectivity of J&K,” officials said.
The work on the 78 km four-lane Srinagar ring road project is slated to be completed in 2023-24.
With the construction of this ring road worth Rs 4660 crore, people coming from Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Gurez, Kargil, and Leh, will not have to come inside Srinagar city.
This will reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the city.
A proposal has been moved for the construction of a tunnel between Sheshnag and Panjtarni on the Amarnath Yatra route.
“It would reduce the yatra time from the current three days to just nine hours,” the officials said.
They said that a 110-km road from Khanabal to Panjtarni would be constructed for the ease of Amarnath yatris at a cost of Rs 5300 crore.
The DPR for a 73-km stretch from Khanabal to Chandanwari and a 37-km stretch from Chandanwari to Baltal via Panjtarni at a cost of Rs 3500 is under process.
A 10.8-km-long tunnel would be constructed between Sheshnag and Panjtarni.
Meanwhile, the construction of a tunnel at Pir Ki Gali on Mughal Road, connecting Poonch in Pir Panjal region to Shopian in Kashmir is also on the cards.
The Rs6,000 crore project includes the Rs 5000 crore tunnel at Pir Ki Gali, which comprises the construction of an all-weather road.
In addition to completing pending projects, the government has also taken the initiative to implement new projects that cater to the diverse needs of the region.