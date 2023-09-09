PM Modi announces adoption of New Delhi Declaration

New Delhi: In a surprise development, the G20 leaders on Saturday arrived at a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration and adopted it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced.

As Chair of the summit, Modi made the announcement during the second session of the ongoing G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.

"There is good news, with everyone's cooperation consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration," he said.

He praised the hard work of the Sherpas and officials for making it possible to forge a consensus on the final outcome document or the Delhi Declaration.

The development was quite unexpected as the Delhi Declaration was being expected to be announced on Sunday, the last day of the Summit.

Though the details of the wordings of the Delhi declaration are not yet known, the fact that Modi personally having announced that a consensus has been arrived at, indicates that some sort of compromise between Russia/China combined and other members of the G20 bloc has been arrived at, especially on the language related to the Ukraine war..