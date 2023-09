PM Modi announces closure of New Delhi G20 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the closure of the New Delhi G20 leaders' Summit and handed over the presidency gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil will hold the G20 presidency for the next one year. PM Modi expressed hope that under Brazil's presidency, G20 will take forward the common agenda of the grouping further ahead. He also congratulated the Brazilian president on the occasion.

While delivering his speech to announce the closure of the G20 Summit, PM Modi said, "As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty that the suggestions we have received be reviewed once again so as to see how their progress can be sped up. I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual session of G20."