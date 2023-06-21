PM Modi arrives in Washington DC, accorded ceremonial welcome, guard of honour

Washington DC: Upon arriving at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour amidst the drizzling rain.

The national anthems of both countries were played at the airbase to mark his arrival. PM Modi received a bouquet from two young children and he playfully pulled their cheeks.

PM Modi’s Official State visit has moved to its next phase.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “PM @narendramodi accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour as he sets foot at the Joint Base Andrews airport in Washington DC. In Washington DC, the PM will hold a bilateral meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden; address the Joint Session of the US Congress; and interact with CEOs and a cross-section of the Indian diaspora.”