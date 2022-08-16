PM Modi asks people to hate corruption, nepotism

"This nepotism harms India's talents and capabilities. This is also a reason for corruption as people resort to it when they see no other option," he said, seeking awareness against this to rid India's institutions of these evils for their bright future.

He said he considered it his constitutional and democratic responsibility to fight these evils and sought people's support.

"In politics too, the dynasty has done the most injustice to the country's strength. Dynastic politics is aimed at a family's welfare and has no interest in the country's welfare," he said, asking people to join him in purifying Indian politics and institutions to rid the country of this to take the country forward.

Otherwise, everybody feels frustrated as they believe they did not get their due because they had no relatives to promote them, he said. This mindset is not good for any country, he said.

With his government often accused by the Opposition of weakening states' rights, Modi underlined his faith in cooperative federalism and the spirit of "team India", saying this is what he practised when he was Gujarat chief minister and a different party (Congress) was in power at the Centre.

"We may have different programmes and working styles but our dreams for the nation are not different," he said in an apparent appeal to opposition parties to work together to develop the country.

"The need of the hour today is cooperative competitive federalism along with cooperative federalism. We need competition in the development," he said, noting that many states are doing good work.

At the start of his address, he paid tributes to freedom fighters and leaders from across the political spectrum for their contributions to the independence struggle and nation-building, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, V D Savarkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Mangal Pandey among others.

He also saluted the armed forces for supporting his vision for a self-reliant India and made a mention of the export of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile.

Modi also referred to the use of an indigenously developed howitzer gun for the first time for the ceremonial 21-gun salute at the celebrations.

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) has been developed under the government's 'Make in India' initiative by the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO).

"For the first time after 75 years, the Made-in-India cannon has saluted the Tricolour from the Red Fort. Will there be any Indian who will not be inspired by this sound? My dear brothers and sisters, today I want to congratulate the soldiers of the army of my country from my heart," Modi said.

"I salute the way the army jawans have shouldered this responsibility of self-reliance in an organised way and with courage... He stands firmly in the middle when there is no gap between death and life," he said.

The prime minister also talked about the decision of the armed forces to not import around 300 items.

"The resolution of our country is not small when the armed forces make a list and decide not to import 300 defence products," he said.

"In this resolution, I can see the seed of a bright future of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' that will convert this dream into a banyan tree. Salute! Salute! Salute to my army officers!" the prime minister said.

The prime minister said India is becoming a manufacturing hub and that people from around the world are coming to the country to try their luck.

"India is becoming a manufacturing hub. It is building a foundation for a self-reliant India. Be it manufacturing of electronic goods or mobile phones, today the country is progressing at a very fast pace," Modi said.

"Which Indian wouldn't be proud when our Brahmos is exported to the world? Today the Vande Bharat train and our metro coaches are becoming objects of attraction for the world," he said.

Modi hailed the diversity of India and said that while our talent may be restricted by language barriers, pride should be taken in the variety of languages that exist in the country.

He said India's strengths are diversity and democracy.

"We have seen that sometimes our talent gets tied in the shackles of language. This is the result of the slave mentality. We should be proud of every language of our country. We may or may not know the language, but we should be proud that it is the language of my country and it is the language given to the world by our ancestors," he said.

He also said India's diversity needs to be celebrated.

"India is the mother of democracy, diversity is its strength," the prime minister said.

"Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable," Modi said.

He also said that India's strength comes in the diverse ways in which things are perceived by people, which makes the country globally appealing.

"We are the people who see Shiva in the living entity, we are the people who see Narayan in the male, we are the people who call the woman as Narayani, we are the people who see the divine in the plant, we are people who consider the river as a mother, we are the people who see Shankar in pebbles," he said.

Modi said that the peaceful co-existence of innumerable traditions and creeds is India's pride.

"For us all are equal. No one is inferior or superior; all are our own," he said.

The prime minister said the diversity of India has proved priceless for the country.

"India's diversity, which others once thought was a burden to the country, is proven to be the priceless power of India. A strong testimony of its power.

"The world was not cognisant that India has an inherent potential of strong culture and values, a bond of thoughts deeply embedded in mind and soul, and that is - India is the mother of democracy. And when those who have democracy pulsating in their minds walk with determination and resolve, it augurs doom for the most powerful sultanates of the world. This mother of democracy, our India has proven to all that we have this invaluable strength," he said.

During the last stage of the freedom struggle, many indulged in scare-mongering by saying India will be "ruined" and go into the "dark age" if the British left, but the country survived and kept growing due to its inherent strength, Modi said.

India's 75-year journey since independence is filled with several ups and downs but the people of the country did not give up and let their dreams disappear, Modi said.

The people made efforts and proved that India has immense capacity to survive all odds even as "hundreds of years of slavery" had inflicted "deep wounds" on it, he said.

"When the fight for freedom was in its last stage, all measures were taken to scare, disappoint and frustrate the country, that it will break, that infighting will kill people, that it will be left with nothing and that India will go into the dark age, various apprehensions were raised," the prime minister said without naming anyone.

"But they did not know this is the soil of India that has lived through centuries with power, more than that any ruler would have had," he said.

The prime minister said India's growth story continued despite terrorism and proxy wars, natural calamities, and even as success and failures and hopes and disappointments kept showing up.

To others, he said, India's diversity seemed to be its burden but this is its invaluable strength.

"They did not know India has an inherent capacity. India is the mother of democracy. When those with democracy in mind undertake their course with this resolve, the biggest of the empires in the world fall," Modi said.