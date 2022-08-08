PM Modi brought politics of performance in place of politics of nepotism: Shah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to usher in politics of performance in a scenario where politics of nepotism used to be the dominant practice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday at a book launch event here.

“PM Modi is such an idealistic leader who only thinks about the interest and pride of the country. He eliminated dynastic politics, appeasement, and corruption from Indian polity,” said Union Home Minister.

At the launch of the book: ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, Shah said, “Modi @ 20 means whatever Modi ji did to strengthen the democracy of this country for 20 years, from the time Modi ji became the Chief Minister of Gujarat (to the present). As soon as Modi ji took over as the Prime Minister of the country, he worked to find solutions to the country’s problems and successfully established the country’s pride in the whole world, that saga is Modi@20.”