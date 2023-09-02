PM Modi calls on President Murmu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday and hailed the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission," the President of India posted on X (Former Twitter).

The Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on August 23 evening, making India the first country to do so.