PM Modi conferred with Egypt’s highest state honour

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt’s highest state honour, the ‘Order of the Nile’ award, in Cairo.

This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi and is a moment of pride for India.

In the past nine years of his tenure, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau among others.

PM Modi thanked the Egyptian government and people for conferring him with the ‘Order of the Nile’, the country’s highest state honour.

He said that the honour bestowed upon him indicates the “warmth and affection” that Egypt has towards India and the people of the country.