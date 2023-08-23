PM Modi dials ISRO chief to congratulate him

New Delhi: Prime MInister Narendra Modi, who watched the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon from Johannesburg on Wednesday, later called Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S. Somanath to congratulate him and his entire team for the success of the mission, saying that he will meet them personally soon.

Modi, who's in Johannesburg for the BRICS summit, told the ISRO chief, "Your name is Somanath, which is also related to the moon. Your family must be very happy. From my side, many congratulations and best wishes to you and to your entire team. Soon I will congratulate you all. Many hearty congratulations."

The phone call from the Prime Minister to the ISRO chief came soon after the success of Chandrayaan-3 as India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening as planned, becoming the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat after Russia, the US and China.