PM Modi e-inaugurates J&K Bank’s 2 Digital Banking Units

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor (RBI) Shaktikanta Das, Secretary Department of Financial Services (DFS) Sanjay Malhotra, and CMDs of public and private sector banks also attended the launching ceremony via virtual mode.

In Jammu, J&K Bank MD and CEO Baldev Prakash led the inaugural function at the Bank’s DBU in Chhanni Rama where Union Minister of State (MoS) Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar and Member of Parliament from Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma were the guests of honour on the occasion.

J&K Bank’s Director-on-Board R K Chhibber, ex-Deputy CMs Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, and J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina were also present at the inaugural event.

In Srinagar, General Manager Sudhir Gupta presided over the function with Union Minister of State (MoS) Education Subhas Sarkar along with Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah and Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu as guests of honour at the bank’s DBU in Lal Chowk.

A cross-section of society comprising elected public representatives, civil society members, and social activists also participated in the virtual inauguration of the DBUs and appreciated the bank’s efforts in implementing the Centre’s mission of Digital India.

Commenting on the occasion, MD and CEO Baldev Prakash expressed pleasure at the inauguration of two DBUs.

“We feel greatly delighted to be part of the nationwide inaugural function of 75 DBUs at the august hands of PM Narendra Modi. I feel greatly inspired by the insightful address wherein PM Modi explained his vision and mission of Digital India most clearly and comprehensively,” he said. “As the premier financial institution of J&K and Ladakh, we will take these words of wisdom as guiding light for all our digital initiatives to ensure that we contribute majorly towards making Digital India a reality across our operational geographies.”