PM Modi ended hegemony of 3 J&K political families, empowered 30,000 PRI representatives: Amit Shah

Rajouri: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that with the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured to devolve powers through democracy from just “three families of J&K” to 30,000 PRI representatives at the grassroots level.
Addressing a massive rally in Rajouri Tuesday afternoon, the Home Minister said that the Prime Minister took an important decision on August 5, 2019, and removed Article 370 and Article 35-A.
“With the removal of Article 370, the depressed classes - Dalits, tribals, and people living in the hills got their rights in J&K. Now no one can suppress the rights of people as PM Modi has ensured that democracy is not restricted to these three families but 30,000 people become part of it,” he said.
Shah said that his massive rally in Rajouri was a response to those who claimed that if Article 370 was removed, there would be large-scale violence in J&K.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, MPs Jugal Kishore Sharma and Ghulami Ali Khatana shared the dais with the Home Minister during the rally.
Shah said that J&K’s development was a priority for PM Modi due to which development work was taking place rapidly.
“The immense love and trust of the people here towards PM Modi motivate the government to work for the welfare of the people of J&K,” he said.
The Home Minister said that the people of the Pahari and Gurjar-Bakarwal community always stood like a rock to protect India.
“All Indians sleep peacefully because of the existence of such an impenetrable wall of security,” he said.
Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, LG Manoj Sinha remembered the contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh and declared his birthday a state holiday.
He said that PM Modi put the development of the region as his top priority.
In an oblique dig at Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis, Shah said, “For 70 years, three families ruled J&K and restricted democracy within their families. Under the leadership of PPM Modi, Panchayat elections were conducted in 2014 and thereafter Tehsil and District Panchayat polls were held in 2019, and now the governance of J&K, which was earlier restricted to three families now includes 30,000 people.”
REAL DELIMITATION COMPLETED
He said that after the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi had promised that elections would be held at the earliest and for this delimitation was necessary.
“The earlier delimitation was not done as per the rules of the commission but to benefit only three families. But now for the first time after independence, a real delimitation has been completed and seats have been increased in the hilly areas. By initiating the delimitation process, PM Modi ensured justice to the people in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Kishtwar. Three families left no stone unturned in indulging in corruption during their rule,” the Home Minister said.
He said that PM Modi was giving free health facilities up to Rs 5 lakh to 27 lakh families of J&K, which these three families never provided in the last 70 years as they were corrupt and grabbed money coming from Delhi.
Shah said that to control corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was created in J&K, Whistleblower Act was implemented, complaint registration via mobile was initiated through UMANG, and 'SatarkNagrik' mobile application was launched.
“Vigilance offices have been opened and Electronic Vigilance Clearance System has also been installed,” he said.
1.62 CR TOURISTS VISITED J&K IN 2022
The Home Minister said, “Tourism is the biggest source of employment in J&K and since January 2022, 1.62 crore tourists have visited the union territory which is the highest in 75 years of independence. Tourism has generated maximum employment in various regions of J&K including Kashmir, Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu.”
He said that for 70 years, people had been demanding international flights from J&K.
“Fulfilling this popular demand, PM Modi started a direct flight from Srinagar to Sharjah. Earlier, there was no flight during the night from Srinagar and Jammu. PM Modi also started night flights,” Shah said.
Rs 56,000 Cr INVESTMENT CAME TO J&K IN 3 YEARS
He said that in the first 72 years of independence, an industrial investment of Rs 15,000 crore came to J&K.
“However, due to the announcement of an industrial policy by PM Modi, in just 3 years from 2019, an investment of Rs 56,000 crore has been ensured and this will provide employment to the youth of J&K. Many support groups, more than 4500 youth clubs and many other plans have also been formed. About 2 lakh people have been provided homes in J&K. Work has been done to ensure tap water to 5 lakh houses. Poshan Abhiyan, Matru Vandana Yojana, and Health Mission have also been taken forward,” the Home Minister said.
He said that earlier no one could have imagined a medical college in Rajouri.
“Today by opening a medical college here, PM Modi not only allowed the youth of this place to become doctors but also provided free healthcare to all the residents of this place so that the people in the region no longer have to go to Jammu for treatment,” Shah said.
“Medical colleges have also been opened in Kathua, Doda, Anantnag, and Baramulla. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government of India spent Rs 139 crore on the medical college in Rajouri. With an expenditure of Rs 480 crore, the work of construction of Rajouri, Thanamandi, and Surankote toad has also been furthered. Under the Border Area Development Execution Plan, the PM has allocated Rs 21 crore and initiated 28 schemes. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, 3167 km of roads have been constructed. PM Modi has also allocated Rs 1337 crore for the four-laning of the Jammu-Poonch highway,” he said.
The Home Minister said that PM Modi provided electricity for the first time to more than 20,000 houses in the hilly areas of J&K.
“After 75 years, electricity reached homes in the region. Electricity has been ensured to 3.80 lakh houses across J&K. A lot of work has been done under the PM's Development Package. These include 624 MW Kiru HEP project, 540 MW Kar HEP project, and Shahpur Kundi Irrigation and Power Project,” he said.
Shah said that AIIMS, IIT, Indian Institute of Management, and Indian Institute of Mass Communication had been set up in Jammu. Medical colleges and GMC institutions have also been built here.
PAHARI RESERVATION AFTER ADMINISTRATIVE FORMALITIES
The Home Minister said that Paharis would get a reservation as PM Modi had cleared its way by removing Article 370.
He said that Justice G D Sharma's Commission was formed to consider reservation.
“The Commission has sent its recommendations to give reservation to the Pahari, Bakarwal, and Gujjar people. As soon as the administrative process of these recommendations is over, Gujjar, Bakarwal, and Pahari people are going to get the benefits of reservation,” Shah said.
However, he clarified that it would not affect the reservation for Gujjar and Bakarwal communities under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category even by one percent.
“The development of the J&K is a priority for PM Modi. Earlier, injustice was meted out to the Pahari people of J&K as they didn’t get any reservations. PM cleared the way for their reservation by removing Article 370,” the Home Minister said.
He said that a few people did not want peace in the region and were trying to instigate Gujjars and Bakarwals.
Shah said that PM Modi wanted to develop this region as he knew that the hills of Pir Panjal had been protected by the nomadic population and their ancestors for centuries by sacrificing their lives to protect the borders of India.
“Today, like the rest of the country, the youth of Rajouri and Poonch should also be employed. Entrepreneurship should be promoted in the region. People should get the benefit of reservation and MLAs and MPs should be elected from the region,” he said.
The Home Minister said that PM Modi wanted holistic development of J&K and called upon the people to liberate J&K from the rule of the three families and support the vision of PM Modi.
DECLINE IN TERRORIST INCIDENTS, J&K NOW SAFE
He said that post Article 370 abrogation there was a drastic decline in the number of terrorist incidents in J&K, which was now safe.
Shah said that another very important change for J&K was that PM Modi had replaced stones in the hands of youth with laptops.
“Earlier, there were reports of stone pelting. But now this does not happen because the PM replaced stones in the hands of the youth with laptops and provided them with employment. This change is very important for J&K,” he said.
The Home Minister said that PM Modi launched a continuous campaign against terrorists and separatists as a result of which the number of terrorist incidents in J&K had come down drastically.
He said that the number of terrorist incidents between 2006 and 2013 was 4766 whereas, after the abrogation of Article 370, terrorist incidents from 2019 to 2022 came down from 4766 to 721.
“There is also a decrease in the casualties of the security personnel. This shows that J&K is now safe,” Shah said.
“Today, people have Gram Panchayat, Zila Panchayat, and Tehsil Panchayat, which didn’t happen in the past 70 years. Earlier democracy was confined to 87 MLAs and six MPs in J&K and for the past 70 years while Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Paharis were left out. By nominating Ghulam Ali Khatana in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi proved that he is committed to giving due representation to all sections,” he said.
The Home Minister said, “I paid obeisance at the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on the last Navratra today and prayed for peace and constructive atmosphere in J&K.”