PM Modi ended hegemony of 3 J&K political families, empowered 30,000 PRI representatives: Amit Shah

“The immense love and trust of the people here towards PM Modi motivate the government to work for the welfare of the people of J&K,” he said.

The Home Minister said that the people of the Pahari and Gurjar-Bakarwal community always stood like a rock to protect India.

“All Indians sleep peacefully because of the existence of such an impenetrable wall of security,” he said.

Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, LG Manoj Sinha remembered the contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh and declared his birthday a state holiday.

He said that PM Modi put the development of the region as his top priority.

In an oblique dig at Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis, Shah said, “For 70 years, three families ruled J&K and restricted democracy within their families. Under the leadership of PPM Modi, Panchayat elections were conducted in 2014 and thereafter Tehsil and District Panchayat polls were held in 2019, and now the governance of J&K, which was earlier restricted to three families now includes 30,000 people.”

REAL DELIMITATION COMPLETED

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi had promised that elections would be held at the earliest and for this delimitation was necessary.

“The earlier delimitation was not done as per the rules of the commission but to benefit only three families. But now for the first time after independence, a real delimitation has been completed and seats have been increased in the hilly areas. By initiating the delimitation process, PM Modi ensured justice to the people in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, and Kishtwar. Three families left no stone unturned in indulging in corruption during their rule,” the Home Minister said.

He said that PM Modi was giving free health facilities up to Rs 5 lakh to 27 lakh families of J&K, which these three families never provided in the last 70 years as they were corrupt and grabbed money coming from Delhi.

Shah said that to control corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was created in J&K, Whistleblower Act was implemented, complaint registration via mobile was initiated through UMANG, and 'SatarkNagrik' mobile application was launched.

“Vigilance offices have been opened and Electronic Vigilance Clearance System has also been installed,” he said.

1.62 CR TOURISTS VISITED J&K IN 2022

The Home Minister said, “Tourism is the biggest source of employment in J&K and since January 2022, 1.62 crore tourists have visited the union territory which is the highest in 75 years of independence. Tourism has generated maximum employment in various regions of J&K including Kashmir, Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu.”

He said that for 70 years, people had been demanding international flights from J&K.

“Fulfilling this popular demand, PM Modi started a direct flight from Srinagar to Sharjah. Earlier, there was no flight during the night from Srinagar and Jammu. PM Modi also started night flights,” Shah said.