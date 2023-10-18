PM Modi expresses shock over loss of lives in Gaza hospital bombing

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday expressed shock over the loss of lives in Gaza due to the bombing of a hospital.

The PM expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible.”

An explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed at least 500 people on Tuesday, according to media reports, quoting the Hamas-run health ministry sources.

Local authorities blamed Israeli airstrikes, while Israel alleged it was Hamas rockets misfiring.