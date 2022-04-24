PM Modi gave J&K real self rule: Dr Jitendra Singh

Palli (Samba): Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave J&K the real “self-rule.” While speaking at “National Panchayati Raj Day” celebrations at Palli Panchayat ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Jammu & Kashmir was often known for slogans of ‘self-rule’.
“However, if the essence and meaning of self-rule is that it is the democracy born from the grassroots, then it is only the Prime Minister Modi who introduced us to the concept of self-rule by first holding successful Panchayat elections and then conducting the first-ever District Council Elections after over 70 years of independence,” he said.
Dr Jitendra said that the process of empowerment of Panchayats under Modi was continuously going on.
“Today is an important landmark in the same sequence wherein Prime Minister has chosen to address Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the country from a Jammu Panchayat. This is a reiteration of Modi’s commitment to not only strengthen but also empower Panchayati Raj in J&K in the same manner as in the rest of the country,” he said.
Dr Jitendra Singh said that the news of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Palli Panchayat instilled so much enthusiasm that officials and experts from the Union Minister of Science & Technology set up a 500 Kilowatt solar plant in a record 18 days, which would provide solar electricity to 348 village households.
Crediting Modi for giving highest priority to Jammu & Kashmir, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that soon after he (Modi) took over as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, one of the first important programmes attended by him was inauguration of Katra-Vaishnodevi Railway station, which later, on his suggestion, became the country's first Railway Station to run totally on solar power.
Within three months of Modi’s taking over as the Prime Minister, there was a devastating flood in Jammu & Kashmir in September 2014 and the entire city of Srinagar was under water. Prime Minister Modi, he said, not only provided every support from the Centre and made repeated visits to personally monitor the situation, but set highest precedence of sensitivity by taking a decision in October 2014 that as Prime Minister, he would not observe his first Diwali anywhere else but he would do so among the flood victims of Kashmir valley.
“The following year in November 2015, while speaking at a Srinagar public rally he announced the highest ever financial package of 80000 Cr for Jammu & Kashmir,” Dr Jitendra recalled.
The most remarkable feature of the last eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule was that he not only gave Jammu & Kashmir several important national level projects but through personal intervention also revived many such projects which had, for certain reasons, been halted or delayed, Dr Jitendra said.
“One of them is the Ratle power project which he launched today. Similarly during his last visit to Jammu, he had launched the Shahpur-Kandi project which had been stalled for about 40 years,” the Union Minister said.
Before concluding, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “We are going through the 75th year of independence and looking forward to the 100th anniversary of independent India after 25 years. It is high time to dedicate ourselves to the making of centenary India which is destined to stand high on the world pedestal.”