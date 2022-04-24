PM Modi gave J&K real self rule: Dr Jitendra Singh

Palli (Samba): Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave J&K the real “self-rule.” While speaking at “National Panchayati Raj Day” celebrations at Palli Panchayat ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Jammu & Kashmir was often known for slogans of ‘self-rule’.

“However, if the essence and meaning of self-rule is that it is the democracy born from the grassroots, then it is only the Prime Minister Modi who introduced us to the concept of self-rule by first holding successful Panchayat elections and then conducting the first-ever District Council Elections after over 70 years of independence,” he said.