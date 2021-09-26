PM Modi hails Pulwama siblings for running vermicompost unit

The PM said that the 39-year-old Bilal Ahmed is highly qualified, has obtained many degrees, and “is now using his experience of higher education by launching his own start-up in agriculture. Bilal Ji has installed a unit of Vermicomposting at his home."

"The bio-fertilizer prepared from this unit has not only benefited a lot in agriculture, but it has also brought employment opportunities to the people. Every year, farmers are getting about three thousand quintals of vermicompost from the units managed by these brothers," the Prime Minister said.

"The Sheikh brothers of Pulwama took a pledge to become a job creator instead of a job seeker and today they are showing a new path not only to Jammu and Kashmir but to the people across the country as well," PM Modi stated.

Greater Kashmir had carried the success story of these siblings in its September 1 edition.