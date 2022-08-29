PM Modi has changed the way world looks at India today: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday attended the book release function of ‘The Architect of the new BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party’, authored by Ajay Singh and launched by Minister of Defence Raj Nath Singh at New Delhi.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that congratulating the veteran journalist and the author of the book, Ajay Singh, the LG lauded the author for his in-depth research for bringing out various aspects related to the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stands tallest amongst world’s leaders and has changed the discourse of the Indian politics.

“I would also like to add another aspect to this - in Narendra Modi, the country has got a Prime Minister who is the epitome of politics of grace and moral values and has restored personal and political morality in public life,” the LG said.

“The book aptly explores the leadership and organisational skills of our Prime Minister, depicting the unique Modi phenomena in governance, organisational setup and reveals how he has singlehandedly changed the Indian politics.”

He said hundreds of books had been written on the Prime Minister and all the authors had worked very hard, but Ajay Singh had touched on the lesser known facts about PM Modi and his connection with the common masses.