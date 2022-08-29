PM Modi has changed the way world looks at India today: LG

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday attended the book release function of ‘The Architect of the new BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party’, authored by Ajay Singh and launched by Minister of Defence Raj Nath Singh at New Delhi.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that congratulating the veteran journalist and the author of the book, Ajay Singh, the LG lauded the author for his in-depth research for bringing out various aspects related to the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stands tallest amongst world’s leaders and has changed the discourse of the Indian politics.
“I would also like to add another aspect to this - in Narendra Modi, the country has got a Prime Minister who is the epitome of politics of grace and moral values and has restored personal and political morality in public life,” the LG said.
“The book aptly explores the leadership and organisational skills of our Prime Minister, depicting the unique Modi phenomena in governance, organisational setup and reveals how he has singlehandedly changed the Indian politics.”
He said hundreds of books had been written on the Prime Minister and all the authors had worked very hard, but Ajay Singh had touched on the lesser known facts about PM Modi and his connection with the common masses.
“After independence, there were many leaders in India who left their mark on Indian politics and contributed towards the development of the country. But the way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a world leader, as a party builder, as a statesman, and as an international icon has connected the last person in the queue with the mainstream of development is unparallel. He has not only influenced the country's economy, socio-policy, cultural revival, national and global policy but also bridged the urban-rural divide and established equality and fraternity which sets him apart from the other greats of Indian Politics,” the LG said.
He said that his politics was transformational in the true sense which had changed the way the world looks at India today.
“Equally important is the widespread popular support he continues to receive for his visionary initiatives focused on the upliftment of the underprivileged and making India Aatm-Nirbhar,” the LG said.
He said that the Prime Minister, by making better use of communication tools, and social media not only ensured easy access to government programmes but has institutionalised feedback mechanisms to better understand the needs of the general public.
“This two-way communication of top leadership has made every citizen an active stakeholder in the governance,” the LG said.
He said Modi had shaped a new era of Indian politics with his solemn focus on the development of the last man on the ladder of social development.
“Through his bottom-up approach in administration and converting individuals as stakeholders in the development journey, PM has ensured public-centric polity in the country,” the LG said. “The author has also explored the unique welfare programmes of the Modi government in the last 8 years and its impact on the life of the common people which has never happened before in the entire world at such a speed and scale. Under the Garib Kalyan programme, revolutionary initiatives like Food Support, Ujjwala Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been implemented on the ground.”
He said that the Prime Minister’s efforts had also fulfilled the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
“Today every citizen of J&K has got equal rights, the fear-free, corruption-free system has been established and for the first time in the ranking of development, J&K is competing with other developed states and union territories of the country,” the LG said.
Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, President, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Trust Ram Bahadur Rai, Professor of History and Environmental Studies, Ashoka University Prof Mahesh Rangarajan, and HoD, Kala Nidhi, IGNCA Prof Ramesh C Gaur were also present on the occasion.